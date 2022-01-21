Employee complaints are putting a local clerk's office under the microscope.
This week the Genesee County Board of Commissioners voted to form a committee to investigate the county clerk's office. Commissioners say they have received numerous complaints from employees about the internal culture of the office.
Genesee County Board of Commissioners Chair Domonique Clemons talked about a unanimous vote to investigate the county clerk's office.
"At our last meeting there were commissioners that brought up concerns that they've heard from staff about the culture and the way that staff are being treated within the clerk's office."
A bipartisan special committee could begin their investigation as early as next week. Clemons tells us the committee may also look for outside help.
"There are some additional things that are going on that we might want to bring in an external firm to look at that so it's a completely unbiased and fair," Clemmons said.
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason welcomes the investigation but calls it an attack by republicans.
"I think it's a continuation of Matt Smith's charades, one of his strongest allies, Shawn Schumaker is the one that blindsided my chief deputy Wednesday at the board of commissioners meeting," Gleason said.
Gleason claims Smith is going after his office because he is facing a recall of his Davision School Board position. County commissioner Schumaker, a republican, who brought the complaints about the clerk's office to light, said Gleason is wrong.
"He's going to try to make this partisan but it's not partisan. It was a unanimous vote. And our board is a majority democrat. So, this has nothing to do with Matthew Smith or anything partisan," Schumaker said. "Our board is trying to do the best we can to change the culture down at the county, to make it more positive place to work, and we're willing to take action and look into it if there is anything going on."
Gleason said morale with his staff is low because of the facility they have to work in.
"These people are mad because when you look around here and you see what they've worked in the last few months, knowing that their office space is available after the fire, it's been refurbished. These guys are mad," Gleason said.
As for Clemons, his only concern is to find answers.
"We're not going to make an assumption because someone says it's politically motivated, or because someone says it didn't happen, we want to find out the truth for ourselves," Clemons said.
Matthew Smith gave this statement to TV5 about the investigation:
"The investigation(s) into Democrat County Clerk John Gleason started way before I came into the picture. The bi-partisan investigation into the clerk’s office is fully supported by both Democrats and Republicans on the Board of Commissioners.
I have nothing to do with Gleason’s investigations. However, it seems that John Gleason has everything to do with the false allegations being put out against me. Why was the first press release about my case issued from the office of John Gleason? What is his obsession with me?
John Gleason needs to focus on cleaning up his own act and answer for his unethical track record before he throws anymore mud and lies at people trying to restore this county back to the people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.