A special meeting of the Genesee County Commissioners was called once again to discuss the student mask mandate where some commissioners questioned the order.

"Since the COVID-19 morbidity rate is less than 2 percent across all age groups combined, and while under 1 percent for children, what do you have to say to those who believe the shut downs and mandates including the mask mandates of the last year and a half have disrupted or destroyed more lives than they have saved,” said Meredith Davis, one of the commissioners.

Those for and against a mask mandate for K-6th grade students filled the Genesee County board room Monday morning, with only three commissioners in attendance.

Genesee county board of commissioners meeting

Davis and Shaun Shumaker read questions from their constituents to the medical health director, Pamela Hackert, the deputy director and other county officials.

"I think one out of 50 people dying is something worthwhile to prevent. And you can do it by wearing a mask,” Hackert said.

Questions regarding why students have to wear masks and what kind of covid increases the health department is seeing was brought up throughout the meeting.

The health department said they have had a 2,000 percent increase in pediatric covid cases since July.

"During the week of Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, we had 42 zero to 11-year-olds and 28 12 to 17-year-olds,” the health department stated.

Commissioners asked Hackert why mitigation efforts aren't done for the flu and other viral illnesses.

"Comparing the flu to COVID-19, there was 3.9 to 5.6 times likely requiring hospitalization compared to the flu,” Hackert said.

Shumaker did ask the health director for another meeting to talk about the mask mandate, which she agreed to, but at this time there is nothing the commissioners can do about this mandate, only the health department can rescind the order.

The order expires two months after vaccinations become available for younger children.