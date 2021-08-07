Genesee County has one of the highest numbers of opioid deaths in the state and the pandemic has only heightened that problem.
The ongoing problem has prompted Genesee County to create a new coalition to reduce substance overdoses and fatalities.
Genesee County saw 138 opioid overdose deaths in 2019 placing it third in all of Michigan’s counties. The Greater Flint Health Coalition’s “Quick Response Team” is trying to reduce that number.
"Especially with the pandemic, we're seeing numbers go up, especially as people experience isolation, and there was less access to treatment services. And just, other community resources that people typically have access to," Kelly Ainsworth with the Greater Flint Health Coalition said.
The team is a group effort with the Genesee Health System, first responders, and New Paths, a peer recovery nonprofit. New Paths coaches are on call all the time and ready to help those struggling with addiction.
"I can relate to them. When a peer coach comes in, they can, they're at ease more. They feel more comfortable, they're able to open up more, because we've been there," said Amy Dicicco, certified peer recovery coach.
While recovery is necessary, the Quick Response Team wanted to meet people where overdoses were happening. That is where first responders come in, like the Grand Blanc Police Department.
"We didn't know where to send these people for help. So, a program like this, a collaboration like this with our community partners, huge impact on the safety of our community, where we can actually give resources to individuals suffering from addiction and overdose to get them the help they need," said Chief Ronald Wiles with the Grand Blanc Police Department.
Resources like the overdose-reversing naloxone, Grand Blanc Police and a handful of other partners are leaving boxes behind to prevent deaths, along with information stickers. The Quick Response Team is building practices and has plans to expand across the county as it gets off the ground.
The Quick Response Team is available by phone and text 24/7.
Individuals can call 1-810-624-1177 or text 810-835-4288.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.