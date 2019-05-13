A new task force is cracking down on human trafficking in Genesee County.
“It’s an issue in Genesee County,” said NYSE Holloman, executive director at Voices for Children advocacy group in Flint.
She said as some surrounding counties tightened their grip against human trafficking, more offenders started showing up in Genesee County, but now law enforcement is catching up.
“As Wayne County has joined together with their task force, really combating human trafficking, the taffickers are just moving right up I-75 where they know it’s an easier place,” Holloman said.
That’s why Holloman, along with other advocated against human trafficking, went to the sheriff and requested more help.
Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said he ran with it.
“I told the Board of Commissioners that I wanted to form a GHOST team, that’s Gensee Human Oppression Strike Team, to work human trafficking 24/7,” Pickell said.
Pickell said the commissioners approved the request for a task force. The team will work in tandem with the FBI and Michigan State Police.
“$126,000 to take us through Sept. 30 to fund the captain and detective sergeant,” Pickell said.
Holloman said she is already seeing an impact the GHOST task force is having in the community and it’s a promising one.
“Having this task force together, having more resources, thankfully for the Genesee Sheriff’s Office and the commissioners. We’re grateful for that because now it allows us to coordinate services. So now we can say just like Wayne County, we have a coordinated effort to say not in our community,” Holloman said.
