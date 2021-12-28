Two deputies in Genesee County rescued a dog that was found tied to a tree in an abandoned parking lot.
The deputies took the dog to Genesee County Animal Control where she was cared for.
The sheriff’s office is asking the public if they can not care for a pet, contact Genesee County Animal Control by calling 810-732-166.
