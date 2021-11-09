The Genesee County election results have not yet been certified meaning no results from last week's election have been made official.
A member of the Genesee County Board of Canvassers plans to resign after learning that state election law doesn’t allow elected officials to also certify election result.
One of the canvassers, Donielle Quinn, is also a member on the Mt. Morris School District. By Michigan law, an elected official cannot be a canvasser.
With Quinn’s plan to resign, she will not be able to certify last week's election results. Quinn’s resignation does not affect the overall election results according to John Gleason, the Genesee County Clerk.
"What I was told they expect the signatures at 10:30 tomorrow. And then we'll just move on and we'll have a replacement on the Board of Canvassers. Hopefully people will do their work this time and get somebody on that's qualified," Gleason said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.