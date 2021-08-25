The Genesee County medical health officer and the deputy health officer both received death threats over the county mask ordinance.
The threats were brought up at the Genesee County Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday morning, Aug. 25.
Health Officer Pamela Hackett and Deputy Health Officer Kayleigh Blaney allegedly received the threats over a mask ordinance for K-sixth grade students issued by the county health department.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the investigation is still ongoing and a report is forthcoming.
No further details were released. Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
Hopefully something happens to these right wing terrorists, but to say I'm not optimistic would be an understatement.
