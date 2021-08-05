The Genesee County Health Department issued a directive for residents to wear a face mask in certain indoor settings as the county continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Masks need to be worn while inside correctional facilities, homeless shelters, public transportation including school buses, and certain health care settings, including doctor’s offices, long-term care facilities, and hospitals, the health department said, adding that is a mandate from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Effective immediately, residents 5-years-old and up in Genesee County should wear a mask while inside unless a county-approved method is used to ensure everyone inside has been fully vaccinated, the health department said.
Children between 2 and 4-years-old are exempt from the directive but are recommended to wear a mask. While this is not a mandate, the county health department is strongly recommending everyone to comply with the directive.
COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant now make up 90 percent of the cases in Genesee County, the health department reports.
When counties are at a substantial or high level of COVID-19 transmission, the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention recommends everyone 5-years-old and up to wear a mask in indoor public spaces to reduce the spread of the virus.
The directive will remain in effect until the health department confirms the risk of COVID-19 infections for residents has decreased substantially.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.