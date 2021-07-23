For the first time in a couple years the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has declared an emergency due to overcrowding.
"I think COVID-19 has impacted everybody," said Captain Jason Gould, Genesee County Jail administrator.
Gould said back logs in the courts following the COVID-19 pandemic has left them with a full house.
"We have an upwards of higher than 90% other people that are in jail right now or waiting for a trial," Gould said.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson declared the emergency two weeks ago. As of Friday, the jail had 609 inmates.
That number is above the capacity set at 580.
"Typically, the count would’ve came down by now," Gould said.
At this time, the jail is still operating as usual, but adds that their hands are kind of tied because they operate only by the written order of the court.
"So, if we have an excess number of people waiting for a pre-trial or a trial or sentencing that causes the backlog in the jail. That’s what we’re seeing right now," Gould said.
To solve this issue, Gould said they are now working with the courts and judges to see who stays and who might be able to leave to alleviate a potentially cramped situation.
"The judges will be looking at bond amounts and if there’s anything they can do with that. And on top of that I’m sure they’ll be talking about possibly putting more people on tethers," Gould said.
