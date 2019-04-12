A retired school librarian in Genesee County needs help to stay in his home.
The 81-year-old is caring for his disabled sister and a Godson as well.
An illness landed him in a care center for a period of time and he got behind on his mortgage.
“So he kept it always lively for the kids, and when I was in high school he put instead of a Christmas tree, he put a birch tree in the library,” said Ellen Ellenburg, a Genesee County Commissioner.
Ellenburg said former librarian Richard Wiktorowski started a tradition at Bendle High School in Burton.
She said the décor he put on the birch tree celebrated every holiday of the year and put smiles on the kids’ faces.
Ellenburg said little things like that is what makes him so special to her and other former students.
“I’ve received letters from other passed students that he has touch their lives and probably has maybe saved their lives on just having a very faithful ear and listener,” Ellenburg said.
Commissioner Ellenburg said that Wiktorowski has helped so many students at Bendle High School and now he’s in need of some help.
“And at his age sometime you feel like well if I don’t open it, I don’t know about it and I think that’s basically what happened when basically there was mortgage payments that weren’t paid and on mortgage when you’re not paying them they aren’t very kind at taking any type of payment when you’re late so many times,” Ellenburg said.
Wiktorowski said he pays all of his bills on time, but when he fell ill a few years back, trips back and forth to the doctor and stays in and out of nursing homes put him behind on his mortgage.
“It led to me emptying and I have to pay still bills that have to go to doctors and treatments for which I don’t even recognize what the bill is for,” Wiktorowski said.
Due to non-payment, Wiktorowski’s house in Burton went up for a share sale and was sold to an investment company for around $27,000.
In order to buy it back, he must pay a little more than $30,000.
Commissioner Ellenburg has held fundraisers but is still about $10,000 short.
She said if he doesn’t raise the funds soon, Wiktorowski and his 74-year-old sister face eviction.
“The purchase price has to be done by May 7,” Ellenburg said.
Anyone who would like to help Wiktorowski can visit the GoFundMe page set up for him.
Donations can also be mailed to Lori Tallman Law Offices at 9011 Davison Rd. in Davison in care of Richard Wiktorowski.
