A 63-year-old man from Genesee County has been charged with 12 felonies for allegedly grooming a teen for human trafficking.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Violent Internet Predator and Exploitation Response Team (VIPER) in January about a sexual assault case.
The deputies were sent to a hotel where the female teen was a victim of a sexual assault, and the GHOST team made contact with her.
The victim said the suspect groomed her and may have taken her to Monroe County. According to the victim, the suspect was showing her how to get dates on social media, telling her how to act and driving her to dates to have sexual relations with adult men and was ultimately getting money from that, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Douglas Heckel, 63, from Genesee County, was arrested and charged with 12 felonies, three of them are life felonies. The case is still under investigation.
