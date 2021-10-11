A Genesee County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.
The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his ticket at a Speedway gas station, located at 2456 W. Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc.
“I stopped to put air in my tire and when I went inside to get change for the machine, I bought a couple 20X The Cash tickets,” the 48-year-old player said. “I got back in my car and scratched the ticket off and as soon as I saw the three matching symbols and prize amount, I knew I had won big!”
“My dad and I played lottery together for years and we always said if we hit big, there was no need to keep playing. This is the last ticket I’ll ever buy,” he added.
The lucky player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to save his winnings.
