Starting Sept. 7 all students, staff, and visitors inside any school building in Genesee County will be required to mask up regardless of vaccine status.
"I feel good about it. Better about it. Because some schools don't enforce the masks that much," said Raven Hullum, International Academy of Flint student.
Hullum is a supporter of the mask mandate in Genesee County schools, but not the only voice with an opinion.
"I honestly feel bad that the kids even have to wear one," said a Genesee County parent.
The Genesee County Health Department announced Thursday that all K-12-grade students will have to mask up. An expansion of its original order from nearly three weeks ago when it covered K-6 graders.
Kayleigh Blaney, the deputy health officer for the Genesee County Health Department, said the agency is responding to the surge in coronavirus cases.
"We are just here trying to do our jobs. Trying to make the best decision that we can, with the information that we have on hand,” Blaney said. "Really for the last few weeks we have seen a pretty sustained, pretty quick increase in cases especially in the younger age groups in children. Under 18."
She said the case rate in the younger student age groups typically is 12 to 14 percent, but that's quickly changing.
"It's 22 percent of cases right now, so that's a lot higher than we have seen over the course of the pandemic. Paired with the fact that the delta variant really is a game changer," Blaney said.
Blaney said masking remains one of the best ways to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, no matter which side of the controversy you're on.
"I think children don't want to, because they want to see your face," said a Genesee County parent.
"With the numbers going up, it’s time to put your mask back on," Hullum said.
The mask mandate will be in effect until community transmission is categorized as “moderate” by the CDC and stays there for or at least 14 consecutive days, before it can be lifted.
