Active shooter drills have become commonplace far law enforcement agencies, and even many businesses given the drastic increase in mass shootings over the years.
On Wednesday, the Genesee County Sherriff gave TV5 a behind-the-scenes look at what these drills entail and what participants go through.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said officers train because there is a real active shooter threat.
“Because if it’s going to happen here in Genesee County, we want law enforcement to be prepared,” said Swanson.
The trainers use unloaded weapons, law enforcement tactics and communication to make sure they are ready for the unexpected.
Swanson said this type of situation can happen any time.
“Just good people like you or I as soft targets,” said Swanson. “We get shot and/or killed. Over 2,000 people were wounded and killed last year in 2019. But we don’t even hear that because we’re so immune to it.”
Rudy Lopez is one of the active drill trainers and said the training is very realistic.
“We carry the guns so we know what that feels like,” said Lopez. “Carrying an A.R. 15 or a rifle or even a handgun. If you’re carrying it through an entire school, carrying in through the courthouse, those things get heavy. You have to know what it feels like.”
Lopez said one of the key takeaways is that officers know what it feels like to be looking for a suspect when a building is on lock down and lives are at risk.
“You never know what’s going to happen, so our guys are trained,” said Lopez.
Swanson said law enforcements trains every two to three months. Afterward, they go through how the training went and always strive to do better.
“If it happens and you have never trained, you are going to be dead in the water,” said Swanson.
