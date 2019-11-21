Genesee County Prosecutor David Layton has been moonlighting on high school football fields for the past 20-years.
Layton said he doesn’t do it for money but instead for the love of the game.
“Not too many of us do it for the money. You don’t make a lot working high school football, it’s very low pay. I do it for the love of the game. I love being out there, I love being around the kid, I love being around my crewmates, I have made some wonderful friends officiating,” Layton said.
In 1998 Leyton started officiating after reading an article about the Michigan High School Athletic Association needing officials.
“I showed it to my wife, she said go for it, she knows my passion for football,” Layton said.
He said he likes to officiate because of the similarities between the game and his day job.
“Lawyering you have the law and exceptions to the law. In officiating you have the rules and the exceptions to the rules, and you have to use your discretion which I have to use every day in my real job as prosecutor and I have to use it during football games,” Leyton said.
Besides the mental challenge, Leyton also loves the physical challenge. He said the game helps him stay in shape.
Leyton is a former star high school athlete from Boston, once upon a time he used to be fast.
“Well we didn’t run the 40 back then we ran the 100-yard dash and my best time was a 10.2 which was pretty fast back in the day,” Leyton said.
No matter how fast he can run, he can’t outrun the screaming of an irate parent or an upset coach.
“We want to get every call right. Nobody likes to get a call wrong. The worst thing that I can do as prosecutor is convict an innocent person. The worst thing I can do as an official is to make the wrong call. I don’t want to make the wrong call, I want to get it right every time,” Leyton said.
