The Genesee County Prosecutor, David Leyton, has charged seven local middle and high school students for making fake threats in the wake of the deadly school shooting at Oxford High School.
Each of the students are charged as juveniles with making a false report or threat of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony. Some students face additional charges including use of a computer to commit a crime, a 20-year felony and intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, which is a misdemeanor.
One of the students, a 17-year-old from Flint Southwestern Classical Academy, was charged after she made and posted a rap-style video to social media in which she said she was going to shoot up the school “like Oxford”. Since that first charge, five other students have been charged with similar acts.
There are six other incidents that remain pending while police investigate, and the prosecutor continues to review cases.
In all, three students are from Carmen Ainsworth Middle School, one from Flint Southwester, one from Linden High School and one from Hamady High School and one from Linden Charter Academy.
Ongoing investigations include incidents at Mt. Morris Township, Swartz Creek, Burton and Grand Blanc.
“We have seen so-called ‘copycat’ threats before but the tragedy that occurred so close to home at Oxford High School has really caused a spike in such activity,” said Prosecutor David Leyton. “I will repeat what I have said before, making threats to shoot up a school is no joking matter and individuals who choose to do so will face serious consequences.”
Leyton continues to urge parents and schools to educate students about the seriousness of school shootings and to warn them of the great consequences that come with making threats, even if they are intended as a joke.
“Such threats, credible or not, cause fear among students, their parents, school staff and the entire community and it detracts from local law enforcement’s ability to tend to other important public safety needs,” Leyton said. “As I have repeatedly said over the years, I am not going to try to differentiate between real and bogus threats; anyone who makes a threat will be charged under the law.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.