Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has established a new policy for assistant prosecutors to follow when reviewing warrant requests from police.
Leyton said he laid out the new details in a staff meeting with all lawyers.
Leyton said the new policy is intended to prevent police from using low-level ordinance or civil infractions as a reason to stop and question a citizen who is doing nothing wrong or illegal.
“In light of the very important social conversations currently taking place across the nation, I have had many discussions with staff and community members about the perception of law enforcement in our county,” Leyton said.
Under the new policy, Leyton said the prosecutor’s office will not authorize warrants where the sole basis for the police interaction with a citizen is the result of a violation of a state or local ordinance regarding walking on or in a street where a sidewalk is provided.
According to Leyton, many communities have ordinances preventing citizens from walking in the street where sidewalks are present. He said the enforcement is potentially selective and subjective ad may be used as a means to interact with citizens to uncover other potential crimes being committed such as illegal drug or weapons possessions or outstanding warrants.
“Such practices oftentimes are used in urban centers as opposed to suburban communities and that is an unfair and unequal treatment under the law,” Leyton said. “The perception and any time the reality is that such practices are an unwarranted harassment of an individual and an intrusion into their daily life.”
Leyton said his new policy is aimed at fairness in the justice system and eliminating selective enforcement to ensure equal treatment of every resident in Genesee County.
“If police bring a warrant request to my office where the only reason is a more serious crime was uncovered was because the police stopped an individual for walking in the street, that warrant will be denied. There must be other tangible evidence a crime is being committed before we will entertain a warrant,” Leyton said. “It is incumbent upon us as ministers of justice to ensure we have adequate information in the police reports submitted by the arresting agency to make this determination.”
Leyton said he is not endorsing or encouraging citizens to walk in the street because that is a traffic and pedestrian safety issue.
Leyton said that all county officials have been notified of the decision which goes into effect immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.