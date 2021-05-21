Michigan has administered more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses but the vaccination rates across mid-Michigan have slowed, promoting health officials to do whatever they can to get more shots into arms.
Walk-in appointments are available almost every day across the state, but some folks still aren’t able to get to a clinic. That’s why one local health department is trying to get vaccines to where residents are more comfortable.
“We’re working to get towards 70 percent as much as we can in Genesee County,” said Kayleigh Blaney, deputy health officer at the Genesee County Health Department.
That 70 percent is the number experts believe is needed to reach herd immunity against COVID-19. Genesee County is just over 35 percent with almost 50 percent of residents getting at least one dose of the vaccine.
“We know that there are some folks who maybe are still thinking about it or still pondering it and then you know there’s the folks that there’s probably not much that could be done to convince them,” Blaney said.
Blaney acknowledges the challenge of trying to inoculate people hesitant to try such a new vaccine. She said the number of people coming to clinics is slowing down, so staffers are working on getting deeper into the community.
“So things like going to schools and you know making it easier for people to come to a school in the community they’re familiar with rather than trying to drive to a pharmacy where they’re not exactly sure where it is,” Blaney said. “Going out to apartment complexes to try and make it easier for people.”
She says they are also targeting places of work.
“So, when you’re talking about individuals who are working, you know working second or third shift, it might be very difficult for them to get to a clinic during the day, so being able to vaccinate them at their worksite increases that access,” Blaney said
With the mask mandate expected to end in July for all individuals, Blaney hopes enough people are vaccinated to stop outbreaks. She said for right now everyone, especially in the workplace, should stick to current guidelines on masks.
The Genesee County Health Department said they’re just waiting now to hear back from MIOSHA. They’re expected to hear from them by next week to tell what’s next in Genesee County.
