Two Genesee County residents were arrested on multiple drug charges in northern Michigan on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Antonio Alunte Segrest, 30, of Mt. Morris, and Lashonda Monique Singleton, 29, of Flint, were arrested in Gaylord for selling crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, Michigan State Police said.
The two suspects are accused of selling the drugs to Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement.
Detectives found more drugs on the suspects during their arrest, police said.
Police seized cash, the suspects' vehicle and other evidence.
Segrest has been charged with one count of delivery of crack cocaine, one county of delivery of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and habitual offender - fourth offense.
Singleton has been charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, and one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.