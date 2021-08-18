Residents are protesting against the Genesee County Health Department’s decision to mandate masks for kindergarten through 6th-grade students.

Protesters held their rally at the county health department, at 1101 Beach Street in Flint, Wednesday afternoon.

“The decision to mandate masks takes the power out of the hands of Genesee County parents, and frankly it is a clear government overreach,” said Matt Smith, Chairman of the Genesee County Republican Party said.

Genesee County GOP said it's concerned the county health department didn’t hold any public discussion prior to the decision. The order was made as a result of the Delta variant continuing to spread according to the medical health officer of Genesee County.

The order, issued on Aug. 12, remains in effect until eight weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine is available to children 5-years-old and up, community transmission lowers, or until further notice.