Mid-Michigan drivers experienced travel troubles as snow caused slick roads, slow commutes and multiple crashes.
Genesee County appeared to get the brunt of the storm in the mid-Michigan area.
Rough road conditions for drivers taking on snow-covered roads on Monday.
“Any time you go to stop to the light you’re just spinning out, any time you try to make a turn you’re just sliding the other way,” said Reed Fuller.
Police responded to multiple crashes, including one involving a semi-truck, closing I-75 between Birch Run and Genesee County.
“I seen a few accidents at work this morning. Semi’s were slipping out cars were slipping through lanes on the highway it was pretty bad,” Fuller said.
Conditions improved slightly for drivers, but caution is still advised.
“Keep your eyes open drive safely drive slow and don’t trust your car,” said Dan Durand.
The Genesee County Road Commission said crews were hard at work since around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning trying to clear roads for drivers.
“We start with the highways because those were the most heavily traveled roads and then we move on to primary routes which are off the highways obviously, but still heavily traveled roads. Then we move on to local roads and then we get into subdivisions and gravel roads,” said Kylie Dontje from the Genesee County Road Commission.
The continuous snowfall made it difficult for crews to clear more than 1200 miles of roads. There is one thing drivers can always do to make it easier.
“Just please make sure to give us plenty of room,” Dontje said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.