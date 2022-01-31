Communities in the crosshairs of the coming storm are gassing up snowplows and filling salt trucks in hopes keeping local streets clear.
“It's supposed to rain and then freeze and then snow some more. So, it’s a little bit of everything,” said Kylie Dontje from the Genesee County Road Commission.
The biggest snowstorm of the year is expected to touchdown Wednesday. Genesee County is expected to be one of the hardest hit areas.
“We are anticipating at least eight inches, so that’s definitely going to be a first this year and we’re ready for it,” Dontje said.
It’s all hands-on deck at the Genesee County Road Commission. Thankfully for them, they are fully staffed to take on whatever the storm throws at mid-Michigan.
“We’re going to mostly focus on blading that’s the blade underneath the truck that’s going to be the most effective in this situation,” Dontje said. “We’re putting our plows on the front of our trucks. That’s something that’s different from last time.”
Monday crews were focused on anti-icing, but when that snowstorm hits, there will be about 60 trucks on rotation in Genesee County to make sure roads are as safe as possible.
Before those plows and salt trucks are able to hit the road, they must undergo important repairs.
“I’m sure we’ll be here all night working on anything and everything,” said mechanic Mitchell Freeman.
Freeman, with the road commission, said that work includes fixing coolant leaks, hydraulic hoses, cylinders and even tires.
Something as simple as a flat tire will stop a truck from being on the road. He said it is not an easy job, but it’s an important one to keep drivers who may head out during the winter storm safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.