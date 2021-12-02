The 21 school district superintendents in Genesee County have decided to close school for Friday, Dec. 3 in the best interest of the community after threats and rumors were made related to Tuesdays Oxford High School shooting according to Superintendent Steven Tunnicliff.
“Many school districts across Genesee County have spent much of today dealing with rumors of threats to school safety—the vast majority of which were not school specific and were without merit. Nonetheless, building and district leaders have, understandably, taken each and every rumor or concern seriously, working hand-in-hand with their local law enforcement agencies and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department to determine any level of credibility. The sheer volume, sharing and circulation of social media threats or rumors has raised anxiety for many students, staff, and parents in districts across our county,” Tunnicliff said in a statement.
The school district is hoping families take the time to share their feelings about recent events, school safety and the proper use of social media.
“The safety and security of our students, staff, and entire community remain our highest priority and we will continue to work collaboratively with students, families, law enforcement, and community partners to maintain safe learning environments,” Tunnicliff said in a statement.
