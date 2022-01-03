Multiple schools in Genesee County are starting the new year virtually.
Flint Community Schools announced due to COVID-19 continuing to spread across the county and out of an abundance of caution, all of its schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The school district said it will move back to remote distance learning from Wednesday, Jan. 5 to Friday, Jan. 7.
“I apologize for the late notice and any inconvenience this causes our families, but we had hoped to be able to return for in-person learning after the holiday break,” Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said. “Unfortunately, with the rising number of cases across the county, we believe it is in the best interest of our school community to delay the return to in-person learning at this time.”
School officials will monitor COVID-19 cases in Genesee County and work with local health officials to determine when students can safely return to in-person learning, Jones stated in a letter to school families.
Northridge Academy in Flint announced it will shift to virtual learning this week. Students will join their classes remotely from Monday, Jan. 3 to Friday, Jan. 7.
“As always, we do not take your child’s education lightly and work hard to provide a quality and SAFE education,” the school wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be patient while teachers communicate with families on learning schedules for the week.”
Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 10.
Richfield Public School Academy is moving to virtual learning from Tuesday, Jan. 4 to Friday, Jan. 7, citing rising cases of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.