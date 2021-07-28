There has been an increase in the number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, which are when a patient tests positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.
“We’ve seen about 265 breakthrough cases in Genesee County,” said Kayleigh Blaney, deputy health officer at the Genesee County Health Department.
Nearly 159,000 people are fully vaccinated in Genesee County. Yet, the health department is seeing dozens of people still getting COVID-19 after the shots.
Blaney said breakthrough cases are still rare and only account for 0.17 percent of vaccinated individuals in Genesee County.
“So, you know no vaccine is 100 percent effective,” Blaney said. “The COVID vaccine for Moderna and Pfizer is about 95 to 96 percent effective for the original strain of COVID-19,” Blaney said.
Breakthrough cases are possible and of course do and will happen, but Blaney said it’s still worth it to get the vaccine.
“While there still is a chance that you could get COVID, the chance that you get vaccinated and don’t get COVID is much higher than the chance that you do get vaccinated and don’t get it,” Blaney said.
The vaccine is estimated to be around 88 percent effective against the Delta variant, according to the health department. Blaney said typically, vaccinated individuals have a more mild and less severe illness when they are protected.
“Still recommending that anybody who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, whether you’re vaccinated or not, goes and gets tested and you stay in quarantine until you get those test results back,” Blaney said. “Obliviously, the hallmark symptoms are loss of taste and smell. So if you especially have a loss of taste and smell, you should go get tested and stay at home and quarantine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.