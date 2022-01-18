A Genesee County Sheriff’s sergeant is facing drunk driving and weapons charges following a car crash in an unmarked county car.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson confirmed the arrest of the sergeant. Swanson said the employee was suspended without pay and has been placed on 160 hours of unpaid leave. The sergeant is suspended from driving a county vehicle.
On Jan. 8, the employee hit a median on I-475 and Massachusetts Avenue in Flint. Swanson said the sergeant has a department-issued handgun and a personal handgun in the car at the time of the crash.
The employee, who has worked for the county for 14 years, has not been arraigned on any charges.
Swanson said information about the crash on Jan. 8 has been sent to the prosecutor’s office after the results of the blood test are available. Initial results revealed the employee has a blood alcohol level of .20.
The employee has also been required to sign a five-year last-chance agreement about her job with the county and will also be completing alcohol education classes.
