A Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of operating a county vehicle and possessing a firearm with a blood alcohol content more than two times over the legal limit in a January crash is facing multiple misdemeanor charges.
Since then, Sgt. Demetta Reeves has been suspended without pay but is still employed by the sheriff’s office.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson gave an update on the status of Sgt. Reeves.
"She is currently still on unpaid suspension," Swanson said.
Reeves was off duty when she crashed a county vehicle on I-475 in Flint on Jan. 8. Her on scene sobriety test came back above a .20, more than two times the legal limit.
After the incident, Swanson put her on 160 hours unpaid suspension. Reeves could not drive any Genesee County vehicle, had to sign a five-year last chance agreement, and get mandated alcohol counseling.
The investigation into Reeves is complete and Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has issued criminal charges.
One count of operating while intoxicated with a high blood alcohol content and one count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
"Both of those crimes are alleged misdemeanors. One is punishable by up to 180 days in jail, and fines, and licensing sanctions. And the second count is punishable by up to 93 days in jail. We looked at the facts of the case and we made the determination that we would charge this individual like we would charge anybody else in this situation. And that resulted in these two misdemeanor charges. We did elevate the first count to the high bac because her blood alcohol content was over .17," Leyton said.
Leyton said Reeves' alleged offenses did not rise to the level of felony charges.
"In Michigan law, if you have a third OWI, that elevates to felony status. But this is a first offense, and it is a misdemeanor," Leyton said.
As of now, Reeves is still employed with the sheriff's office. Swanson said that could change, but there are a lot of factors in play.
"If in these circumstances, you don't take into account union rights and seniority, and work performance, and a number of issues, and a number of perspectives, then I'm not doing my job. So, I work within the guidelines of what my responsibility and roles are in cooperation with union negotiated benefits and union contracts. So, we'll have to see how that plays out," Swanson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.