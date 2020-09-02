Protest over police brutality and systemic racism continues across the country.
President Donald Trump was in Kenosha, Wisconsin last night following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
This latest shooting, and the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, is putting a spotlight on police reform.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his office is working to change the law enforcement culture.
“Some people might have a problem with law enforcement reform, but I don’t because we should always get better,” Swanson said.
Swanson said he wants to implement a strong training program for his officers is key to keeping the jail and county safe.
“Make no mistake, even though time has shown that this community as a beacon of light for hope around the nation, we still have an agenda, and that agenda is to continue to make law enforcement better today than it was yesterday,” Swanson said.
Swanson said he’s met with the entire jail staff in the last 30 days. He said they went over the new and standard protocol that will protect them and the people they serve.
Swanson said that is done to make sure things never get out of hand in the jail or on the streets.
Swanson wants to change the culture and wants people to be treated better.
“We show videos of what is going on in the jail, we talk about what’s the trends or we talk about how to deal with people. We change the culture mindset that’s even in jail; how can we address people. How can we interact with folks can either trigger a problem or defuse it, or deescalate the problem,” Swanson said.
Swanson said the trainings are paying off throughout the county and the jail.
“Back in 2010, we had over 500 assaults. 500 assaults between inmate to inmate, or inmate and staff. And in 2019 there was less than 19, it might’ve been a total of 14 total number for the year. So, this is really is the key,” Swanson said.
