The Genesee County Health Department is updating its mask order for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students.
Schools and childcare centers will need to ensure students consistently and properly wear facial masks while inside, regardless of vaccination status. Anyone who doesn’t have a face mask will be provided one when they arrive at school.
The updated order states those who will not wear a mask and do not have a medical waiver will be excluded until a face mask is worn consistently, which goes into effect on Monday, Sept. 13. The order also includes after-school activities, athletics, as well as camps, childcare centers, and tutoring centers.
Masks do not have to be worn by students if they are eating or drinking, outside and not engaged in any physical activities with direct contact. Infants under the age of 4 do not have to wear masks, but the county health department is encouraging supervised masking for children who are at least 2-years-old.
The order remains in effect until community transmission in Genesee County is categorized as “moderate” by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention for at least 14 consecutive days or until further notice.
COVID-19 infections are increasing among children in the U.S., according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). For the week ending Aug. 26, children were 22.4 percent of reported weekly COVID-19 cases.
