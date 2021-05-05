A Genesee County millage to provide mental health services was approved by voters.
“Without these services, people’s lives are affected tragically sometimes. It just makes a healthier community,” said Dan Russell, CEO of the Genesee Health System.
Russell said the passing of the health millage is an important step for the community.
“I think it’s going to provide lots of training for all law enforcement in the county. It’s going to provide a safe space for individuals in mental health crisis,” Russell said.
Russell said Genesee Health System serves more than 13,000 residents suffering from mental health challenges annually. Now, they’ll be able to expand current services and introduce new ones to continue helping a vulnerable population.
“How to get food, psychiatric evaluations, assistance with medications, treatments for individuals with substance disorders,” Russell said.
The goal is to care for people in an appropriate and compassionate setting, expanding healthcare, giving police resources to deal with mental illness calls, and creating a mental health emergency room.
“The next steps would be developing some focus groups in the community where we’re going to provide the services to make sure the services that we think are needed are what the community actually want to see,” Russell said.
The millage was approved by more than 23,000 voters in the county. More than 19,000 voted against it.
“Regardless of whether you voted yes or no, I think it brings more attention to mental health and opens up that dialogue and that’s always a good thing,” Russell said.
