The Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) is reminding residents about the increased risk of Legionnaires’ disease (LD) during the fall season.
To date, there have been 28 confirmed cases of LD reported in Genesee County this year, compared to 24 cases last year and 28 cases in 2019 during the same time periods.
Flint has recently seen an increase in the number of Legionnaires’ disease cases, according to the county health department. Despite examining each case, GCHD has not identified a common source between them.
While Legionella does happen year-round, it is more common during the summer and early fall due to the environment created by warmer temperatures. Structures with complex water systems, such as long-term care facilities, hospitals, and hotels, increase the risk.
Proper maintenance and disinfection of these water systems, including hot tubs, hot water tanks, humidifiers, nebulizers, cooling towers, and decorative fountains are the most effective measures in preventing Legionnaires’ disease.
Legionnaires’ disease does not spread from person to person. It can infect someone when they breathe in a mist or accidentally swallow water with Legionella bacteria. Symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure to the bacteria. Those 50 and older, current and former smokers, and people with chronic lung disease or weakened immune systems are at higher risk of developing the disease.
If office buildings, restaurants, or other large buildings are unoccupied for an extended time, flushing the pipes is critical to preventing Legionnaires’ disease due to Legionella bacteria, GCHD said. This requires running water through all plumbing fixtures long enough to bring fresh water into the plumbing system, which should be done days before reopening.
