A Genesee County woman won $1.25 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lotto 47.
The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn on Feb. 9: 03-04-12-13-34-42. She bought her ticket at Big Star Market, located at G5237 Detroit St. in Flint.
“I purchase a Lotto 47 ticket for every drawing,” the 71-year-old player said. “I checked my ticket the morning after the drawing and started hollering when I realized I had won! It startled my husband, and he came in the room wondering what was wrong. I could barely get my words out to tell him that I’d won the Lottery!
“When I called my sister to tell her the good news, the tears wouldn’t stop flowing. It was a beautiful feeling.”
The player chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $866,000. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills, help her family, and remodel her home.
