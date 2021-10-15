Genesee Co. woman wins $1M playing Michigan Lottery

A woman from Genesee County is taking her family on vacation after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery.
The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Miller Point Mart, located at G3356 Miller Road in Flint.
“While I was at the store, I asked the clerk to pick some lottery tickets for me,” the 47-year-old player said. “I was on my lunch break and decided to scratch them before heading back into work. When I realized I’d won $1 million, I thought for sure I was reading the ticket wrong. I couldn’t believe it!”
The player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments totaling $1 million with her winnings. She plans to take her family on vacation and save the remaining.
