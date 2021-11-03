Genesee Co. woman wins $500,000 from Michigan Lottery

A Genesee County woman said she is planning to retire with her winnings from the Michigan Lottery’s $500 Fever instant game.
The 65-year-old woman, who asked to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Marathon gas station in Mt. Morris, located at G7515 Clio Rd.
“I was in line at the gas station and heard the person ahead of me complain that they bought a few $500 Fever tickets and didn’t win anything,” she said. “When I got to the counter, I asked the clerk to give me the next ticket on the roll.”
The woman said she scratched the barcode, scanned it and received an error message on the screen.
“I scratched the rest of the ticket, thinking maybe I won a little bit of money, so I couldn’t believe it when I saw I’d won $500,000,” she said. “I knew what I was seeing but I didn’t want to get too excited until I called the lottery and confirmed.”
Last year, Michigan lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games, with $27 million of that being won through $500 Fever.
