Coronavirus vaccination rates in Michigan and across the country have declined, which is causing some local health departments to shift their methods to get more shots in arms.
One local county is going mobile to bring coronavirus vaccines right to communities in need.
"Initially, there was less of a supply and the demand was pretty large. Now, we've increased the supply tremendously and the demand has waned a little bit," said Jean Troop, executive director of the Genesee Community Health Center.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 50 percent of eligible Michiganders have received at least one shot and 38 percent are fully vaccinated. To reach the rest of the population, the Genesee Community Health Center is going mobile.
"We've had a mobile unit for quite a while now and we've provided different services, especially during the water crisis," Troop said.
Now the focus for these mobile units is reaching target populations with vaccines.
"To reach those that are homebound or additional group homes, SUD (facilities), homeless shelters," Troop said.
The immunization coordinator for the Central Michigan District Health Department, Kim Chervin, said while they are reaching out to those homebound, going mobile all together isn't feasible for a rural community.
"Going door-to-door would be extremely difficult because of how widespread we really are in rural communities," Chervin said.
But her goal is still the same: make vaccines as accessible as possible.
"As we're able to get vaccine into primary care provider offices, more vaccine to pharmacies and other locations, it just becomes more accessible for folks," Chervin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.