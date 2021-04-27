The state of Michigan is working with the Genesee Community Health Center to bring more COVID-19 testing and other health services to the area.
The partnership with the local health center and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will provide mobile COVID-19 testing, vaccines, personal protection equipment, as well as food, clothing, and other social services.
“Every Michigander should have access to fundamental public health services regardless of their zip code, and this partnership with the Genesee Community Health Center will bring us a step closer to making that a reality,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. “These mobile sites are a product of the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities, which I am proud to have chaired for over a year, and have been widely successful in advancing racial equity as we fight COVID-19. I look forward to seeing this partnership provide services where they are most needed in Genesee County.”
The Genesee Community Health Center offers primary care as well as mental health and substance use services.
“Reaching out and taking resources to where Michiganders live makes it easier to access these services and increases the chances of them getting a COVID test or being vaccinated against or having a health screening,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “This partnership is helping address health disparities in communities as well as providing access to resources including emergency food and shelter, and referrals to other assistance programs.”
