A top Genesee County 911 official has resigned after a family dispute resulted in charges against her.
Spring Tremaine submitted a resignation to the Genesee County 911 Consortium Commission Monday afternoon.
Mark Emmendorfer, the board chairman, said Tremaine will not renew her contract that ends on Sept. 30. The board voted to accept her resignation and put her on administrative leave.
Emmendorfer said that the deputy director of Genesee County 911 was appointed as interim director.
