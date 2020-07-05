Genesee County 911 is reminding you to take safety precautions ahead of this week's expected heat.
In a Facebook post, the department said to wear loose clothing, hydrate, stay inside and out of the sun for periods of time and use air conditioning and fans.
The department is also asking in the post to name ways you stay cool.
You can track the latest First Warn 5 forecast here.
