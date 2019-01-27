Genesee County residents are being asked to stay off the roads and only go out if necessary.
Central dispatch said the roads are extremely icy in Genesee County.
Multiple accidents have been reported, including one that closed down part of eastbound I-69 at Hammerberg Road but that accident has been cleared.
Another accident closed part of northbound I-475 at Bristol Road, which has also been cleared.
Central dispatch said the road commission is doing its best to clear up the roadways.
