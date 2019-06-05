Animal control officers often find themselves in dangerous situations, but in one Mid-Michigan county they could soon have an equalizing way to defend themselves.
Officers often confront angry and hostile pet owners, sometimes even facing threats of violence.
The Genesee County Animal Control is working on giving their officers more protection by packing heat.
“I wouldn’t do this job without a gun,” said Paul Wallace, director of the Genesee County Animal Control.
Wallace wants all six of his animal control officers to carry a gun to protect themselves.
He said in the past, officers have been hurt and this is something that could prevent injuries.
“The officers would have to have a concealed permit, it starts there. Everyone already pretty much does anyway. And then we would train them up to a certain standard that I believe a public safety officer needs to have,” Wallace said.
The gun protection, according to Wallace, would be strictly for getting the officers out of dangerous situations. Situations that usually involve an aggressive person, opposed to an aggressive animal.
“Another really important distinction, the idea of arming the ACOs is not to enforce animal law. It’s not to get in a shootout with someone over an animal. The idea behind arming animal control officers is to allow them to escape a dangerous situation,” Wallace said.
Right now, officers have dart guns that are used to subdue animals, but Wallace said they don’t always work right away and aren’t very effective against multiple aggressive targets.
Wallace said the guns would be an added safety protection for his crew, as a just in case type of weapon.
“No one has a crystal ball. No one can say what you’re going to run into when you get a call to go check up on an abandoned house,” Wallace said.
Wallace said he has already budgeted animal control to add gun protection this year. He said it was decided Wednesday morning to form a subcommittee to study the issue to see if it would be helpful in Genesee County.
