The Genesee County Animal Control will be closed from Wednesday, Aug. 28 until Wednesday, Sept. 4.
The closure will allow them to move the animals and their administrative staff to their new facility, animal control said.
Phase one of the $8.2 million renovation and expansion project has been completed. Once the move is made to the new facility, work will begin on phase two.
Phase two includes expanding the original portion of the building, animal control said.
Normal business hours will resume Thursday, Sept. 5 from noon until 6 p.m.
