The Genesee County Health Department has announced four presumptive cases of COVID-19.
The announcement was made during a Facebook Live update on March 20.
The cases include the following individuals: A 35-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, a 22-year-old woman, and a 54-year-old man. They are all in stable condition and are self-isolating at their homes, according to officials.
The individuals had no travel history.
There are no known exposure locations, and the health department is working to reach people who may have had contact with the individuals.
It’s unclear how those numbers play into statewide numbers reported on Thursday. Officials also said these four cases do not include a Flint Assembly Plant employee who tested positive. CLICK HERE for more on that.
Health officials do expect numbers to jump dramatically in the coming days.
State Rep. Mike Mueller, of Linden, issued the following statement on Friday:
"“It doesn’t come as a shock that the virus has reached our community, though it is still certainly unsettling. But we are prepared for this. I have complete confidence that our state and local health care officials are doing all they can to contain the virus and protect Genesee County residents. Genesee County residents have proven to be strong in the face of adversity, and I am confident we will get through this challenging time together.
Please be assured that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working closely with our health care providers, local public health departments and the Centers for Disease Control to actively isolate and care for these patients.
As your state representative, I am doing everything in my power to help the state and our communities during this trying time. I recently supported two emergency budget action plans to address evolving challenges with the virus – committing $150 million in state funding to the fight, including the $25 million previously approved by the Legislature. The plan will provide $50 million for immediate needs such as virus monitoring and testing, $50 million for critical health care providers to expand capacity, and $50 million to keep in reserve for when necessary. The financial support comes with important accountability and legislative oversight measures to ensure money is spent in the best interests of taxpayers.
We must work together to prevent further spread of this contagious disease. Please continue to diligently wash your hands often with soap, clean frequently touched surfaces and stay home as much as you can, especially if you are feeling ill.
“If you have questions about the coronavirus, it is important to seek out reliable and up-to-date information. Residents should call the state coronavirus hotline at 1-888-535-6136, email COVID19@michigan.gov or visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus to find the answers they need. The hotline is open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”
