A Genesee County beach is closed because of high bacteria levels.
Bluebell Beach on Mott Lake is closed because of high levels of E. coli in the water.
When water samples were collected on June 3, E. coli levels averaged about 442 per 100 milliliters of water.
For people to have full body contact with water, the state requires E. coli levels to be no more than 130 per 30 ml of water.
When water was first sampled for the season on May 20, E. coli was nearly 13 per 30 ml but when it was tested just over a week later May 28, E. coli was at 184 per 30 ml.
