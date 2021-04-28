The Genesee County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution banning hair discrimination in Genesee County called the CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair.)
The county’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee introduced a resolution urging the update of the Genesee County EEOC plan and policy to commissioners. The plan and policy prohibits discrimination of employment within public departments and county departments regardless of race, religion, sex, height, weight, marital status, national origin, age, or disability.
The Genesee County Board of Commissioners said they recognize people of color have historically been subjected to discrimination based on hairstyles and hair textures. The CROWN Act has been adopted in at least seven states and legislation is under consideration in more than 20 other states.
“I am thrilled the Genesee County Board of Commissioners supported the CROWN act. It’s important to understand that even if it doesn’t affect you personally, you have to be brave for others. You may not have lost a job due to your natural hairstyle or know how it feels to be discriminated against, but it happens and it happens often. Genesee County has already declared racism a public health crisis, and that means we have to deal with the incidental effects of racism, and hair discrimination is one of those issues,” said Charis Lee, Flint attorney and resident.
