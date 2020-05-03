Due to coronavirus, Tuesday’s election is going to look far different than ever before.
While in-person voting will be allowed, county clerks like John Gleason of Genesee County say absentee ballots will more than likely keep the polling places empty.
“We don’t think there will be many walk-ins on Tuesday, but we don’t want to discourage anybody,” said Gleason. “If you want to vote and you haven’t turned in your absentee ballot, make sure you get up to the precinct and vote.”
Gleason says voters have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to turn in the ballot and explains you can also register to vote on the same day, but he asks that the public bring personal protection.
“Please wear a mask, if you can put on some gloves, and I highly recommend if you’re going to vote in person on Tuesday, please bring in your writing instrument,” said Gleason.
He also says when looking online for election results, give them a little time because while they hope to get returns in as early as possible, he expects that this will be a new experience for everyone.
“Just be a little patient, we’ll get them to you as soon as we get them from the school district,” said Gleason. “But, just be patient and no matter what you do, be safe.”
