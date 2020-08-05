“It was a unique experience and I think it went much better than many people thought and we learned a lot,” said Genesee County Clerk John Gleason.
An unprecedented number of absentee ballots in Genesee County caused quite the delay.
Gleason says it was caused by a backlog of absentee voters in Flint.
10,000 votes still needed to be counted the day after election day.
Gleason says it was a learning experiencing and he thinks changes could be made leading into the November general election.
“I believe the legislature in the near future will also do the right thing by allowing the city clerks to open that postage ballot and envelope the day before,” said Gleason. “That’s one of the biggest hangups is opening up those ballots, flattening them out and putting it through the tabulator.”
Gleason says the other Genesee County municipalities were able to complete their count by this morning.
He days this year’s primary election has changed in many ways with a pandemic and the changes to the absentee voting rules.
He says they are going to regroup and see what they did well this time around and what they can improve.
Then, the will get ready for the next big election.
“How could we protect the poll workers and the voters better,” said Gleason. “We overlook some component of this for public safety. Is there a better way we can process postage and the secret ballot that the ballots are in?”
