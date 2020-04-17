The Genesee County Board of Commissioners announced it is temporarily laying off 140 county employees.
The decision is effective close of business on Friday, April 17.
"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we were forced to reduce the number of our employees. For nearly five weeks we have continued to pay staff, but due to the reduction in work as a result of the Stay Home, Stay Safe Order, we needed to make this decision,” Board Chairman Martin Cousineau said. “Myself and my colleagues have committed to making this temporary transition as easy as possible for our staff.”
The county has taken these temporary actions with the understanding of the following:
- All affected employees will still receive their paychecks on Friday, April 17th and will be paid for their time worked this week on May 1st as already scheduled.
- The County will continue to cover all employee healthcare benefits as currently enrolled including the bi-weekly employee contribution.
- All affected employees will be eligible for unemployment benefits offered by the State of Michigan and the Federal Government up to the maximum amount of $962 per week.
- The Board has made a commitment to bring back all laid off employees once the pandemic is deemed to be over.
"Our goal has always been to maintain the level of services provided by county government while balancing the health and welfare of our employees," Cousineau said. “No one ever wants to make decisions that could have a negative impact on a person’s livelihood. But we also have a responsibility to our residents. We hope that the steps we have taken will lessen any negative effects that these layoffs may cause."
The board of commissioners will assess many factors regarding when to end furloughs, including:
- The number of and the rate of increase/decrease of positive cases of COVID-19 in Genesee County;
- The number of and the rate of increase/decrease of deaths due to COVID19 in Genesee County;
- Executive Orders and guidance released by the State of Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.