Genesee County declared a local state of emergency on Friday, March 13.
“The safety of county residents remains my top priority. Today’s emergency declaration will grant the county access to resources provided by the state and federal government and put us in a state of formal preparedness,” said Martin Cousineau, chairman of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners.
As of March 13, 17 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Genesee County. Nine of those tests have been negative and the other eight tests are still pending.
As of March 13, there have been 16 confirmed cases in the state of Michigan.
