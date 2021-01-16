The Genesee County Democrats are calling for lawmakers involved in the recent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to be removed from office.
“They are not anti-Democrat or anti-Republican, they are anti-government,” said Sheryl Kennedy.
The former State Representative serves as the chairperson for the Genesee County Democratic Party.
She believes those who acted violently aren’t representative of American values.
“I believe that the people who did those demonstrations on the capitol are not Republican, they are something else,” she said.
Kennedy says she has grave concerns for the safety of elected officials this weekend and into inauguration day, which will look and feel different compared to past ceremonies.
“To think now that the same celebration is going to be filled with 20,000 national guard and police officers and is covered with barbed wire and tall fences, and our own state capitol is shut down, we cannot do the work of government,” she said.
Kennedy says there are some in government positions as well who were involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
This has led the Genesee County Democratic Party to pass a resolution this week.
“It was anti-American and call on any legislator at the state or federal level who participated in or supported it be removed from office, as they were part of an insurrection against the United States government,” Kennedy said.
She is hopeful of a new beginning come inauguration day and is taking notice of those in the Republican Party who she says have done their part.
“I’m appreciative of those republicans who are speaking up, they put their own lives in danger when they do so,” she said.
TV5 reached out to multiple local Republican Parties for comment and have yet to hear back.
