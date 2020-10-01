A Genesee County District Court judge has closed his courtroom after learning he and his staff were exposed to COVID-19.
“I was informed in the early morning of Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 by an administrative official of the 67th District Court that the Genesee County Health Department had notified court officials that a litigant who had appeared Sept. 22, 2020, one week prior, has tested positive for COVID-19. It is my understanding that the Genesee County Health Department made this notification consistent with contact tracing protocol when they are informed of positive COVID results from a resident," Judge Herman Marable Jr. said.
The exposure has resulted in the temporary closure of his courtroom in the McCree Building in downtown Flint.
Impacted areas of the building will be disinfected with protocols established by the health department.
Marable said both he and his court recorder have tested negative for the virus.
"We do not have COVID. We are feeling fine, and we have not had any symptoms. I am thankful for the negative test result, and we look forward to returning to work next week when officials allow the re-opening of my courtroom," he said.
